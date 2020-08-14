Back to school giveaway, chromebooks for the needy in Kennedy Heights Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A back to school giveaway with financial assistance and computers will be held this weekend in Kennedy Heights.
Legacy Pointe Church, the United Way, and Job & Family Services have partnered to provide financial assistance of up to $3,000 and Chromebooks to families who qualify, according to a news release.
A total of $60,000 will be given away.
“The Legacy Love Back To School Community Outreach Giveaway” will take place 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kennedy Heights Arts Center, 6546 Montgomery Road.
“As school reopens in the coming weeks, students will need to be well equipped for optimal learning. The financial assistance and the Chromebook will give them the tools they need to achieve success,” said Paul Booth, Jr., Lead pastor of Legacy Pointe Church.
This opportunity is open to families who qualify:
- Must be 18 years old
- Income: Below 200% of Federal Poverty Level (A family of four cannot make $51,000 – Representatives can help with eligibility to participate)
If Applicable, you’ll need:
- Pregnancy Statement, Letter from school regarding fees,
- Statement from employer regarding required tools and/or uniforms
Required verifications:
- Verification of Income within the last 30 days
- Employment Offer Letter
- Lease
- Utility Bill
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.