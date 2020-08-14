Bars at The Banks reeling from 10 p.m. last call order

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fourteen days after Ohio’s bars were ordered to halt alcohol sales nightly at 10 p.m, some bar owners say the amount of business they’re seeing is unsustainable.
That’s the message of bars at the Banks, among them Holy Grail, whose manager, Tom Sparling, says in the last two weeks the bar has lost more than 60 percent of its business.
“We’re literally cutting staff in half right now,” Sparling said.
“The longer this restriction is in line, the unfortunate thing is, more places are not going to make it.”
The Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule was passed July 31. The rule, issued by an executive order from Gov. Mike DeWine, requires all liquor permit establishments that sell alcohol to end alcohol sales by 10 p.m. Consumption may continue until 11 p.m.
Kris Keefe is the manager of Jefferson Social down the block. In line with Sparling, Keefe says, compared to 2019, business is down by 60 percent generally. Then the 10 p.m last-call order hit.
“From two weeks ago, when we were able to be open til two o’clock, our sales are down a further 40 percent,” Keefe said.
Both Keefe and Sparling say staying open later is better for public health, because in bar settings they’re able to enforce social distancing rules.
“We’re making sure people are staying apart,” Sparling said. “And we know people that aren’t going to bars anymore may be going to house parties.”
Sarah Witschy did just that Friday after last call, she told FOX19 NOW.
“We’re going to go to our friend’s apartment and play games and stuff,” she said.
