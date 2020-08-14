Cincinnati Zoo’s Roo Valley opens next week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will be hoppin’ next week when Roo Valley opens on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Roo Valley features the zoo’s first-ever kangaroo walkabout and the largest outdoor little blue penguin habitat opens.
“It feels like you’ve entered another world when you’re in the walkabout,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. “It’s lush and beautiful with kangaroos right next to you. And right around the corner you get face to face with 30+ penguins splashing around in crystal clear water.”
Zoo officials said the water that flows through Roo Valley, and in the penguin pool, is 100% rainwater that’s being collected in 100K-gallon-capacity stormwater tanks and stored under the habitat.
Kanga Klimb, an ADA-accessible ropes course that will open in 2021, will be the final addition to Roo Valley.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.