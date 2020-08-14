At least 1 dead in Middletown house fire

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - At least one person is confirmed dead from a house fire in Middletown, according to a City of Middletown official.
The victim is a woman, according to the official.
The fire took place in a residence in the 1200 block of Lind Street.
Reports of the fire came in shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Crime scene investigators from the Middletown Police Department are at the scene.
