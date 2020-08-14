Forest Park police investigate 2 shootings

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - Forest Park police responded to two shootings scenes late Thursday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
They were called to the 800 block of Waycross Road at 10:45 p.m. and the 800 block of Gretna Lane just after 11:36 p.m.
Both shootings are related, according to dispatchers.
One of the shooting victims is a 16-year-old who showed up at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical, police said.
Forest Park police said they will release more information later Friday morning.
