Former Hamilton physician sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing opioids

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) -A former physician in Hamilton was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after he was charged with illegally distributing and dispensing opioids to multiple patients, including one patient who died as a result, U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio David M. DeVillers said.
Dr. Saad Sakkal, 72, was practicing at Lindenwald Medical Associates when this all started dating back to at least 2016.
In April 2019, Sakkal was convicted with 30 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances outside the scope of medical practice and with no legitimate medical purpose, as well as six counts of use of a registration number that was issued to someone else.
DeVillers exclaims prosecutors presented evidence that Sakkal performed inadequate physical exams to determine the patient’s area of pain and then issued prescription combinations that were dangerous and addictive.
Pharmacists testified, saying that they warned Sakkal of the risks of combining prescription medications and eventually refused to refill the bottles that were prescribed by the doctor.
DeVillers also says investigators stated in court that Sakkal received several notices of patients who were addicted, patients who overdosed, and patients who died due to the prescription medications.
“Sakkal issued deadly drug cocktails without regard for the repeated warnings he received from employees, patients, pharmacists, another doctor, and the electronic records system,” said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers. “This doctor dealer even ignored overdoses by his patients. Instead of helping his patients, he caused more harm, and as a result, he earned spending the next few decades in federal prison.”
Sakkal was arrested in Florida and indicted in 2018.
DeVillers says Sakkal has been held without bond since his arrest.
