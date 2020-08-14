3 hospitalized in Reading Road crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three people are hospitalized including one with life-threatening injuries from a crash on Reading Road early Friday, Cincinnati fire officials said.
A total of 25 firefighters responded to the 2800 block of Reading Road near the intersection of Oak Street just before 12:30 a.m., according to a news release.
The run was upgraded to a vehicle accident with entrapment while they were en route.
On arrival, two people were found out of their vehicles while the driver of a second vehicle remained trapped.
The driver was quickly extricated and all three patients were treated and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
One of them has life-threatening injuries, fire officials say.
Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating.
