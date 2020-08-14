Man pleads guilty in Covington fatal shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter for a fatal Covington shooting in Dec. 2018.
Patrick Orlando Blanchard also pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Officers found Natasha Dawn Henderson, 35, in the 400 block of West Pike Street on Dec. 30. She was dead when they arrived on the scene.
David Vaughn was also arrested and charged with murder.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders and Asst. Commonwealth’s Attorney Jacob Punch recommended a sentence of 25 years in prison.
Blanchard’s final sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
