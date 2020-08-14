Metro bus damaged in 4-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Metro bus was struck Friday in a four-vehicle crash that resulted in serious injures to one driver, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The crash happened around 12:01 p.m. at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mt. Airy, police say.
Steven Brown, 33, was driving a Honda Fit southbound on Colerain Avenue when he drifted left of center and hit Abdel Daraghmeh, 33, driving a Ford F-350 box truck.
The impact of the collision caused the truck to sideswipe a Metro bus heading northbound on Colerain Avenue.
Takea Holley, 42, also heading northbound on Colerain Avenue, swerved her Chevrolet Traverse to avoid the crash, in the process striking a curb.
Police say Brown sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed as being in serious condition
Brown was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police, though the other drivers were.
Police believe excessive speed is a factor in the crash. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.
The Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation and any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.
