Middletown lifts some suspensions on fall extracurricular activities

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Middletown City School District announced it’s partially lifting the suspension of fall extracurricular and campus activities.
Middletown schools said in a release that fall sports and marching band will resume skills training as outlined in the OHSAA Phase One Return to Play Guidelines.
On July 30, the school district announced the suspension of all fall extracurricular activities and campus activities, such as athletics and band.
School officials said previously that students would start the fall semester with full remote learning on Aug. 17.
“Since July 30, we’ve seen our student-athletes show their leadership by organizing student-led practices. While we can appreciate the perseverance of our student-athletes, we must consider their safety and well-being. By allowing skills training to happen, our coaches and trainers can ensure the proper safety measures are taking place,” Marlon Styles, Jr., Middletown Schools superintendent said.
The fall athletic season, including marching band, will remain suspended, the release said.
School officials say the safety and security of their students and staff remains the priority to flatten the curve and bring students back into the classrooms and onto the playing fields.
