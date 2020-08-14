NB I-75 reopens at Paddock Road after semi crash

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again at Paddock Road after a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer closed it for several hours early Friday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
A Fed-Ex truck wrecked off the right side of the highway just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
The driver was reported to be trapped, but was out shortly after and no injuries were reported, dispatchers said.
Springfield Township police said they would release details later Friday.
