Overnight - showers, muggy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thick cloud cover and showers have kept temperatures in the FOX19 NOW viewing area much lower than yesterday. The humidity is just as high so it has been damp and steamy today. The muggy air over the FOX19 NOW viewing is going to stay into Sunday then a cold front will bring a few days of relief.
Relief from the sticky stuff is on the horizon as two cold fronts mover through the region. The first will move through the region Sunday afternoon and bring a few showers and a some relief from the humidity. The second front will will be east of here by Wednesday at sunrise and it will lead dramatically less humid and much cooler air into the Tristate.
While I cannot rule out a sprinkle or very light, brief shower Friday morning you have a better chance if getting wet late Friday. Saturday will be a wet day with off and on rain most of the day. Scattered showers will fall Sunday.
