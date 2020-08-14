Peeping Tom caught spying on children in Cheviot park bathroom, teen says

CHEVIOT, Ohio (FOX19) - A local mother is issuing a warning to parents after she says children she was babysitting came within inches of a peeping Tom Wednesday.
The man was allegedly holding a mirror beneath the stall in the men’s bathroom at Harvest Home Park in Cheviot.
Kerrie Walters says she takes her children and some of the neighborhood kids to the park a few times a week to give their parents a break.
Wednesday just after lunchtime Walters says her 16-year-old son, Dylan, took a few of the kids to the bathroom. Upon realizing one of the children was a taking a while, Dylan says he decided to look under the stall and check on him.
“He was just holding it under the stall curving it to get the angle,” said Dylan. “I’m pretty sure he was Caucasian. He had a hairy hand, [and] his mirror was small like a dollar-store mirror.”
Dylan says he rushed the kids out of the bathroom and told his mom what he saw.
When Walters went to look, she says the predator was nowhere in sight.
“It’s sickening,” Walters said. “My daughter was crying, saying, ‘Why would somebody take that away from me? Why would somebody do that?”
Walters says Cheviot police checked the area but didn’t find the creeper. Police tell FOX19 NOW they still don’t have a suspect.
Walters says she won’t be returning to the park.
