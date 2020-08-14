Pilot and 16-year-old passenger escape unharmed after plane crashes in Mansfield cornfield

Pilot and 16-year-old passenger escape unharmed after plane crashes in Mansfield cornfield
Pilot and 16-year-old passenger escape unharmed after plane crashes in Mansfield cornfield (Source: Flight Aware)
By Rachel Vadaj | August 14, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 6:47 AM

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old pilot and 16-year-old passenger escaped unharmed after having to make an emergency landing in a Mansfield cornfield when their single-engine plane lost power, according to the Highway Patrol.

Lt. A.D. Ivy said the Coolville pilot’s 1977 Lycoming fixed-wing plane lost power while flying on just before 8 p.m.

The pilot was able to steer the plane into a cornfield near Huntsman and Algire Roads where he then slid to a stop on the ground, according to Lt. Ivy.

Lt. Ivy said neither the pilot nor the teenage girl were hurt.

The FAA will complete a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

Pilot and 16-year-old passenger escape unharmed after plane crashes in Mansfield cornfield
Pilot and 16-year-old passenger escape unharmed after plane crashes in Mansfield cornfield (Source: Google Maps)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.