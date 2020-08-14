Pilot and 16-year-old passenger escape unharmed after plane crashes in Mansfield cornfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old pilot and 16-year-old passenger escaped unharmed after having to make an emergency landing in a Mansfield cornfield when their single-engine plane lost power, according to the Highway Patrol.
Lt. A.D. Ivy said the Coolville pilot’s 1977 Lycoming fixed-wing plane lost power while flying on just before 8 p.m.
The pilot was able to steer the plane into a cornfield near Huntsman and Algire Roads where he then slid to a stop on the ground, according to Lt. Ivy.
Lt. Ivy said neither the pilot nor the teenage girl were hurt.
The FAA will complete a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.