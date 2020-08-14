Semi crash closes NB I-75 at Paddock Road

Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down at Paddock Road due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 14, 2020 at 4:33 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 5:18 AM

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down at Paddock Road due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Springfield Township police indicated the highway would be closed for a while to clear out the massive vehicle, they said.

The driver was reported to be trapped when the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.

He is now out and no injuries are reported, dispatchers said.

