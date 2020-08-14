Sheriff: Bicyclist hit by pickup truck in Forest Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A bicyclist was thrown off a motorized bike after the driver of a pickup truck hit him Thursday, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said.
Deputies responded to the scene at Winton Road and Sharon Road around 9:30 p.m.
Sheriff Neil says a 17-year-old bicyclist was riding without lights southbound on Winton Road approaching the intersection of Sharon Road, when the driver of a white pickup truck hit him causing him to be thrown off the bike.
The bike was trapped underneath the pickup truck and dragged several feet to the intersection of Damon Road, said Sheriff Neil.
Sheriff Neil says the 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies are still searching for the driver of the pickup truck, Sheriff Neil said. The driver was last seen driving southbound on Winton Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500.
