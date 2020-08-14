Teen, 22-year-old man shot in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - A 22-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were both shot in Forest Park late Thursday and now the teen and a 20-year-old woman are under arrest, police say.
Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Geneva Road at 11:46 p.m.
They said they found Bryce Butler, 22, shot in the abdomen and the teen shot in his thigh.
Both were taken to area hospitals.
The 16-year-old was treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, released and arrested on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery, according to a police news release.
A 20-year-old woman, Shyan Darks was arrested on the same charges.
This incident remains under investigation and more arrests are expected, police said.
Further details were not released, and police have not responded yet to interview requests.
A bench warrant has been out for Darks since last year in an unrelated case, court records show.
She was arrested in March 2019 on a theft charge and cited with drug possession, court records show.
Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint she was accused of stealing $103.59 in clothing, underwear and a watch from the Walmart store in Westwood.
They said they found a baggie of marijuana in her purse when they searched her as part of the theft offense.
A bench warrant was ordered for her in the case a few months later, in May 2019, court records show.
