UC moves football season opener to September 19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati football season is still on, but now it’ll start a later date.
The Bearcats’ game against Austin Peay, originally scheduled for Sept. 3, is now re-scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at Nippert Stadium.
“With the Mid-American Conference moving their season to the spring, moving the Austin Peay game to Sept. 19 allows us to not have a month-long gap between our opener and the start of American Athletic Conference play,” UC Athletic Director John Cunningham said. “The APSU game will serve as our season opener and UC will not add a game during the first two weeks of September.”
The game against Austin Peay is the only non-conference game remaining on UC’s schedule after the Big Ten and MAC both canceled their fall football seasons.
UC is scheduled to play an eight-game conference schedule starting in October.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.