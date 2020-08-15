Legacy Point Church host back-to-school giveaway at Kennedy Arts Center Lindner Annex for families in need

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) -Legacy Pointe Church, United Way, and the Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services partnered to give Chromebooks and up to $3,000 to families struggling to make digital learning possible for students.
The Legacy Love Back to School Community Outreach Giveaway took place Saturday at the Kennedy Heights Arts Center Lindner Annex.
“One thing that we wanted to do in response to COVID was make sure that we’re visible in the community,” said the Director of Engagement at the Jobs and Family Services Chandra Matthews-Smith. “We wanted to show up, we wanted to be relevant and we know that going back to school can be a tremendous burden for families that are already impacted by COVID-19.”
“This is our opportunity to really be the hands and feet of Christ,” said Pastor Paul Booth Jr. of Legacy Pointe Church. “I want to tell people today just to hold on, to keep fighting, to hold on to your hope, hold on to your faith and know that there is a brighter day coming on the other side of this.”
Remote learning in Cincinnati is difficult for families who don’t necessarily have the technology to get their kids the online education they need.
“We know that there’s a significant digital divide and we want to make sure that all children have equal access to participate in the education process, so that equipment, Chromebooks, internet services... those are critical components to a child’s success in school,” said Matthews-Smith.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.