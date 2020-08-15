Pleasant weather on the horizon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The muggy air is going to stick around through Sunday, but a weak cool front will bring a few days of relief.
Two cold fronts are expected to move through the region.
The first will track through Sunday and bring a few showers and perhaps some thunder. The second cool front will move through on Monday bringing much drier air to the region and the slim chance of a late PM shower. Otherwise, Monday looks nice with highs in the low and mid 80′s under sunny to partly cloudy skies.
By Tuesday, less humid and much cooler air will sink into the region, and that pleasant air will remain through the week.
Our next weather maker arrives on Saturday with a chance for more showers.
