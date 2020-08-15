Suspect being sought after ‘slashing victim’s throat,’ police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are trying to identify a suspect who slashed a victim’s throat with an unknown object, according to a release from Cincinnati Police.
The assault occurred Aug. 9, around 6:30 p.m. at 4420 Glenway Ave., according to the report.
Police say they think the suspect is often near the area where the assault happened.
Anyone with information on this assault is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.
