Police search for suspect possibly involved in metro bus shooting in East Westwood
Cincinnati police are searching for this suspect they say is involved in shooting a Metro bus driver. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | August 15, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT - Updated August 15 at 2:18 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect they say is involved in a shooting a metro bus driver.

Officers say the suspect fired a shot at a metro bus driver on Aug. 1 around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Baltimore Ave.

The shooting occurred after the suspect, and the driver got into a verbal argument.

Police do not have the name of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

