Police search for suspect possibly involved in metro bus shooting in East Westwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect they say is involved in a shooting a metro bus driver.
Officers say the suspect fired a shot at a metro bus driver on Aug. 1 around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Baltimore Ave.
The shooting occurred after the suspect, and the driver got into a verbal argument.
Police do not have the name of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
