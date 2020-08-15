Pope Francis grants ’Minor Basilica’ title for St. Peter in Chains

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Archbishop of the Archdioceses of Cincinnati announced Saturday that Pope Francis granted the title of Minor Basilica to St. Peter in Chains, now called the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains.
Pope Francis granted the title to what is now the 89th Basilica in the U.S. It is also first in the Cincinnati Archdiocese to hold the title.
The title is given to churches around the world to recognize their historical or cultural importance, artistic beauty and significance in the life of the church, said Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr.
"For all of us who live and worship in our archdiocese, this is a great blessing and honor that has been bestowed on our cathedral church," said Archbishop Schnurr. "Let us pray on this day, as we honor Our Lady in her Assumption, that the Church of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, her clergy and faithful, along with all the people of this great city, may benefit from this blessing and give thanks for all that the Lord has brought to fruition."
The Cathedral is the oldest Cathedral that is still in use in the U.S.
"It's the quality of the cathedral's structure, the absolute beauty of its architecture, the biblical symbolism throughout, the quality and prayerfulness of its liturgy and ecclesiastical significance as a cathedral that make it very important and very special for the archdiocese and in the American Catholic scene," he said."
Schnurr says In 2018, Father Jan Kevin Schmidt requested for the Vatican's Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments to grant the title.
The Major Basilicas are reserved for churches in Rome only.
In Nov., the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains will celebrate the 175th anniversary.
Mayor Cranley was at the mass Saturday and stated.:
“The Catholic Church and the large number of Catholics in our region have helped make the Greater Cincinnati area the great place it is to live, work, play and pray,” said Mayor Cranley. “From starting the major hospitals that have cared for the sick, to feeding the hungry and helping the poor, to educating generations of Catholics who have risen out of poverty and to the heights of civic and business leadership, the Catholic Church has provided a living testament to its core beliefs, and this Basilica has served as beautiful physical embodiment--a sort of Statue of Liberty-- of these good works and serves as an ever present reminder to Catholic Cincinnatians that they have a proud spiritual home. "
Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement:
“Fran and I are delighted that Pope Francis has bestowed this honor upon St. Peter in Chains Cathedral and the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. The Cathedral is one of the oldest operating Roman Catholic cathedrals in the United States, and it is a historic place special to Cincinnati and to Ohio. I congratulate Archbishop Schnurr, Fr. Schmidt, and the entire Archdiocese. Having St. Peter in Chains Cathedral named as a Basilica by the Pope is an honor that the Catholic faithful across Ohio should celebrate!” said Governor DeWine.
In addition to the new title, a special mass of Thanksgiving will be celebrated Nov. 7 at 11 a.m.
