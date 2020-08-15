Teenage victim identified in deadly East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have identified the teenage victim of a deadly Friday night shooting.
Aurora McCarter, 17, was taken from the 3400 block of Bassett Road to a nearby hospital and shortly after arriving was pronounced dead, according to a press release from Cincinnati police.
Police responded to a report of a person shot a little after 11 p.m., according to the release.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing and they ask that anyone with information about this homicide call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
