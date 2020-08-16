Sheriff: Woman in stolen car follows deputy for 11 miles

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was arrested after she followed a Butler County deputy for 11 miles in a stolen car, Sheriff Richard Jones said.
Jones says the deputy was headed to work in a marked patrol car at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning he noticed a car following him from Wayne Madison and Trenton roads in Trenton.
The car matched the deputy’s turns and then into a parking lot on Bobmeyer Road in Hamilton.
When asked why King was following the Sergeant, she said she ‘wanted to see where he was going,” Sheriff Jones said.
“They drive to our jail and get arrested in the parking lot, now they are following our deputies across the county just to be arrested. We have a lot of deputies working today if anyone else wants to turn themselves in,” said Sheriff Jones.
