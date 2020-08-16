CPS invites people to participate in Shark Tank-style pitch event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools is having a Shark Tank-style pitch event to promote small businesses Monday.
The Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the event and are asking for participation.
“You will get an opportunity as a small businessperson to give it your best shot and say to CPS ‘please pick me to be your vendor’ for whatever type of service or goods that you provide,” Eric Kearney, president & CEO, The Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce said.
The event, which will be entirely virtual, is designed to generate interest and revenue for Greater Cincinnati small businesses.
“There are different areas or categories where businesses can come and pitch. There’s consulting, transportation, instructional supplies, office supplies, computers, communications, apparel, books, food service, building equipment, furniture, all these great things, furniture, AV, security, awards, prizes, promotions and safety,” Kearney said.
Kearney is asking that anyone wanting to participate should RSVP with the category they are interested in.
To register, send an email with your business name, business category, and your email to alex@african-americanchamber.com
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.