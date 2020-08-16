Custom tricycle delivered to Ohio boy with help from state patrol

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - From Massachusetts to Ohio, law enforcement teamed up to help a six-year-old boy with special needs get a new bike.
Robert Charland, Massachusetts Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Deputy, saw six-year-old Silas Oliver of Elyria, Ohio, on the news wishing for a tricycle so he could play with his siblings, the Ohio State Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
According to the post, Charland decided to use his expertise to help out.
Charland builds and works on bikes and is also the founder of Pedal Thru Youth, a nonprofit that donates bikes to children.
According to the post, Charland built a custom tricycle for Oliver.
Charland then contacted Massachusetts State Police to help transport the bike, they reached out to New York State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The tricycle had to be relayed nearly 600 miles from Massachusetts to Ohio.
The multistate relay ended Friday night with Ohio Lt. Alan Dunbar and Trooper Cyara Castillo delivering the special tricycle to Oliver, who can now play with his siblings.
