Person arrested in connection to death of runaway teen, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have arrested a teenager in connection to the death of another teen, who had been reported as a runaway last month.
Calvester Coleman Jr., 16, was arrested on Sunday in connection to the death of Aurora McCarter, 17, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police say McCarter was shot around 11 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Bassett Road.
She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a news release from CPD.
Golf Manor police said McCarter was reported missing as an endangered runaway in July.
McCarter was last seen in Cincinnati on July 7, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office missing persons webpage.
According to a Facebook post, McCarter was a Cincinnati Police Department Cadet.
This is investigation is ongoing, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.