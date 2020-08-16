Police: Runaway missing since July confirmed to be shooting victim

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Golf Manor police confirm a teen who was reported missing as an endangered runaway in July was fatally shot in East Price Hill Friday.
Cincinnati police say Aurora McCarter, 17, was shot around 11 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Bassett Road.
She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a news release from CPD.
McCarter was last seen in Cincinnati on July 7, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office missing persons webpage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.