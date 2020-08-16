Police: 18 people shot, 3 dead after multiple shootings happen in City of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police confirm that 18 people are and at least three people are dead after several shootings occurred in the City of Cincinnati within 90 minutes on Sunday morning.
Officers say they responded to the area of 40 E. McMicken street in regards to multiple people shot and a mass shooting at the area of McMicken and Walnut streets. It happened in Grant Park around 4 a.m. and three people died in total.
At least six people are at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and three people at Christ Hospital.
Officers say a triple shooting on Gilbert and Lincoln Avenues took place around 4 a.m. Three people were shot.
The third shooting happened on Chalfonte Place in Avondale, where four people were shot,
Neudigate says two people are potentially dead as a result of this shooting.
In total Neudigate says up to four could be fatal.
McMicken and Walnut streets were closed for hours Sunday morning.
Officers do not have any suspects yet.
Police are still investigating.
