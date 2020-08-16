Slim rain chances Monday into Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Skies will clear out into the overnight and Monday morning will see low temps in the low 60′s.
After a dry start Monday morning, another weak cool front will push through the region Monday late-day. It will bring a slim chance of a shower late Monday into Tuesday morning.
It will also bring less humid air that will linger through the rest of the week.
Expect an afternoon high temp Monday in the mid 80′s under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will see highs in the low 80′s.
Temps climb back into the mid 80′s by the weekend with a chance of showers by Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.