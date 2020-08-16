WeWantToPlay: OSU star Justin Fields starts petition reinstate 2020 season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One of the more prominent players in the Big Ten is calling for his conference peers and football fans to help get the 2020 season back.
Ohio State QB and Heisman hopeful Justin Fields launched a #WeWantToPlay petition calling for the immediate reinstatement of the 2020 Big Ten Conference schedule.
The quarterback said the decision to play or sit out the season should be up to the players and teams themselves.
Fields said he thinks proper protocols are in place, thus the COVID-19 exposure can be maintained and mitigated.
“We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to COVID 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”
More than 130,000 people have signed Fields’ online petition in the first five hours it has been up.
On Aug. 11, the Big Ten announced the decision to postpone the fall football season.
