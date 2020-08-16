Youth football coach, father identified as victim in West End shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A youth football coach, a father, and a man who loved his family is how those closest to Myron Green are remembering him.
Green, 39, was one of two shooting victims killed around 7:45 a.m. Sunday in the West End on Linn Street, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
From stunned to angry, his uncle tells FOX19 Now he was dealing with the emotions as he tried to make sense of his nephew’s death.
“There are a lot of emotions going on right now,” his uncle said.
Friends say Green, a Taft High graduate and longtime resident of the West End, was a youth football coach in the West End Lil Senators league.
Green grew up playing in the same youth football league he would go onto coach all these years later, his friends say.
Coaching football was a life-changing experience for Green, one that brought him happiness, friends say.
“A coach and a father figure, he did what he could. It was a life-changing thing for him as a coach. You saw the joy he brought to the organization and you could see the joy in the eyes of the kids he coached in return,” said Rob Harris, Green’s friend.
Harris, the president of the West End Lil Senators youth football program, says Green brought a lot of energy to his job.
But his friend says Green was more than a coach.
He wanted to be a father figure to his team.
“One thing about our program, we connect with everybody. We connect with the kids, walk the neighborhood,” Harris explains. “That is something that Myron would do, whether that is walking them home, coaching them up, making sure they were on top of their schoolwork. Sometimes he would take funds out of his own pocket to give to the young men on this team.”
Initially, the fire department was called to the scene for medical aid, but paramedics determined Green was shot and had died.
Cincinnati police turned to shot spotter technology, which determined there had been several gunshots down the block earlier Sunday.
But so far, with no motive or suspects, the investigation has more questions than answers.
Neighbors, friends and family vow to keep Green’s memory alive.
“Most importantly, he loved his family,” Harris says. “He has children and we are going to continue his legacy in trying to uplift his family.”
Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.
