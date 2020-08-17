Bishop Brossart High School’s principal, assistant principal, secretary in self-quarantine

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Bishop Brossart High School’s principal, assistant principal and secretary are all in self-quarantine as the 2020 academic year gets underway.
The Diocese of Covington said in a letter Sunday to students and parents Principal Dan Ridder came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and the assistant principal and secretary will self-quarantine due to possible exposure as well.
All will be tested before they return to school.
“We have been in communication with the Northern Kentucky Health Department and are following their guidance,” the letter states. “In the upcoming months these situations will occur in school communities where staff, faculty and students will need to self-quarantine, either because they are experiencing symptoms or have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“No one, especially students, should feel afraid to admit that they may have the coronavirus. Be assured that students who are self-quarantining will not be considered absent if they continue at-home instruction during quarantine.”
A complete and updated copy of the the diocese’s “COVID-19 Return to School Requirements” is available at www.covdio.org
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.