Blue Ash shop owner indicted on rape, gross sexual imposition charges

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - A Blue Ash shop owner has been indicted on two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.
Gene Jackson, 61, owns and operates “The Crystal Guy” shop on Waxing Drive.
Deters said the location serves as both his business and residence.
The four female victims in the indictment reported that they went to his business for a “healing session or massage,” according to Deters.
Deters said all four victims reported that unwanted sexual conduct or contact occurred. One of the victims reported she drank tea provided by Jackson before their session and temporarily lost consciousness. Another victim also reported temporarily losing consciousness during her session.
One of these incidents happened in 2005, according to the prosecutor.
“We want to alert the public to this indictment against Jackson. We believe that he is still operating this business today. This indictment contains disturbing allegations against Jackson who purported to operate a legitimate business but used that as a cover to sexually assault women,” Deters said.
If convicted of all charges, he faces the possibility of more than 30 years in prison.
