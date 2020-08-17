Community leaders discuss solutions to violence after deadly weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Community leaders in Cincinnati gathered in an Avondale park Monday evening to talk about solutions to the city’s recent uptick in shootings and homicides.
Terrance Jones attended — and he’s no stranger to gun violence. He says he lost his son to a shooting. He also says he shoulders the blame for being in prison rather than being there to guide his son away from violence.
Now Jones is doing just that, hoping to guide others to a better life.
“I’m no longer selling dope,” Jones said. “I am selling a process of hope to the individuals in my community.”
Jones explains change has to come from within a community.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac had a similar message Monday afternoon when he issued a call to those in the communities most affected by the surge in shootings.
“Take ownership of your communities,” Isaac said. “If you see something developing that looks out of place, please let us know.”
Isaac’s plan for dealing with the virus calls for moving officers to evening hours, moving plainclothes officers into uniform positions and focusing on areas that have seen the most violence: the West End, Over-the-Rhine and Avondale.
While Isaac gears up the department for dealing with surge in violence, Jones places his faith in organizations like the Urban League to provide services to people in need, whether they need a job, a cleaned-up record, child support: “Whatever it may be that’s holding you back,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ohio State Senator Cecil Thomas says the Cincinnati Initiative to Reduce Violence can help. The program puts interventionists on the streets to stop shootings before they happen.
Thomas says CIRV saw funding increase and peak in the ‘00′s.
“Then we lost it,” he said. “I believe it was 2009. Since then, we‘ve been seeing an uptick in violence.”
Asked how much money it would take the get the program back on track, he said “probably less than half-a-million dollars (yearly) to get these guys out here, working on a regular basis consistently.”
CPD says when they catch the people responsible for last weekend’s shootings, they’ll ask federal authorities to help prosecute the cases, as federal charges often carry stiffer penalties.
