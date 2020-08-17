COVID-19 pop-up testing site Tuesday in North Avondale

August 17, 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A COVID-19 testing site will be available in Cincinnati Aug. 18 at the Hirsch Recreation Center in North Avondale, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The testing is free and open to anyone. No appointment is needed, though DOH says testing supplies could be limited.

A healthcare provider’s referral is also not needed.

What: Pop-up COVID-19 testing site

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 18

Where: Hirsch Recreation Center, 3630 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45229

