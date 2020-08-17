A Few Showers into Early Afternoon - Then Thank You Canada

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The low and high temperatures Monday were a pleasant 60° and a muggy 86°. Less humid air is on the way.
A weak Alberta Clipper is causing scattered showers this morning around the region. These systems originate in along the lee slopes of the Canadian Ricky Mountains near the city of Alberta. Clippers generally move quickly and are named after the clipper ships from the days when winds caught by sails powered ocean going commerce and exploration
This weak system could cause a few, light isolated showers into this afternoon it will drag cooler and less humid air into the Ohio River Valley and it will be nice, nice, nice for the Tristate. Not only will temperatures be nice this work week but so will the humidity.
After the chance of a shower tomorrow morning, the next chance of rain is a small one Friday afternoon, a slight chance Saturday afternoon then scattered activity Sunday afternoon and evening.
Are we done with summer? As Andy French would say, “I don’t think so.” Warm to hot and more humid weather returns by Monday next week.
