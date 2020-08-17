Graeter’s final bonus flavor combines dessert with morning necessity

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Graeter’s Ice Cream fourth announces its final bonus seasonal flavor, which will unite coffee and ice cream lovers’ taste buds.
The caramel macchiato flavor was unveiled by Graeter’s as their fourth and final bonus flavor of the season on Monday.
This caramel macchiato flavor combines coffee ice cream with toffee and milk chocolate caramel truffles.
The three previous bonus flavors released this year include brown butter bourbon pecan, peanut butter & jelly and watermelon sorbet.
Bonus flavors are only available for a limited time so once they are gone, they are retired for the year.
