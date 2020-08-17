Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience coming to Coney Island

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Jurassic Quest is bringing more than 70 true-to-life size dinosaurs and prehistoric marine creatures to Coney Island Amusement Park.
The drive-thru experience will run from Aug. 21 to Aug. 30.
Cincinnati guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest with an online audio tour that will lead them throughout the dinosaur safari.
For $49 per vehicle (9 people or less), you can time-travel and enjoy about an hour-long ride.
In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there will be opportunities to visit with one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and team of dino trainers.
Guests must remain in vehicles and wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas.
You will need to buy tickets in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com.
