What have best friends Kris the Cheetah and Remus the dog been up to at the Zoo?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pair of best friends at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden celebrated their first birthday this year.
Kris, a cheetah, and Remus, a rescue dog have been friends for more than a year now.
Remus was brought in by the Zoo to help keep Kris company as she was the only survivor out of a litter of three when her mom gave birth on July 7, 2019.
Now one-year-old Kris is starting to learn how to run in the cheetah encounter yard.
“She has been able to do it pretty well,” Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Cat Ambassador Andie Haugen said. “She’s still one of the slower ones, but that is just what happens when they are younger. They have to learn how to reach those top speeds. Cheetahs can run up to 70 mph and Kris is pretty fast for her age. We are hoping that she may be one of our fastest runners when she is full grown.”
And after all these years, the two friends still spend most of their time together.
“So, they are together overnight, they are together right now,” Haugen explained. “The only time that they are separate is when we are training – so when Kris is doing her run, training for a program and also when they are eating.”
If you miss Kris and Remus at the zoo, there is still a way to see them.
“Since there is not a set schedule to see these guys, there is a virtual option,” Haugen said. “If you want a special personalized message from Kris and Remus, you can order a Cameo and we can send a message to you.”
The price of the specialized Cameo message is $50.
