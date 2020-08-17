What have best friends Kris the Cheetah and Remus the dog been up to at the Zoo?

“She has been able to do it pretty well,” Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Cat Ambassador Andie Haugen said. “She’s still one of the slower ones, but that is just what happens when they are younger. They have to learn how to reach those top speeds. Cheetahs can run up to 70 mph and Kris is pretty fast for her age. We are hoping that she may be one of our fastest runners when she is full grown.”