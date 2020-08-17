Kroger offers fall discount for parents, teachers

By Sarah Jackson | August 17, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 12:48 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kroger is dedicating one day a week to give teachers and parents a discount.

During its Teachers and Honorary Teachers fall sale, school administrators and parents will save an extra 10% on general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics, according to Kroger.

Customers can receive the discount either in-store or via Kroger pickup by using their Kroger customer card and requesting the discount at checkout.

