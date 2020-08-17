Kroger offers fall discount for parents, teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kroger is dedicating one day a week to give teachers and parents a discount.
During its Teachers and Honorary Teachers fall sale, school administrators and parents will save an extra 10% on general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics, according to Kroger.
Customers can receive the discount either in-store or via Kroger pickup by using their Kroger customer card and requesting the discount at checkout.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.