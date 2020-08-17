Less humid air will be the normal this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Afternoon skies will remain partly cloudy with a high in the mid 80′s before another cool front moves in tonight.
It will bring a slim chance of a shower late Monday into Tuesday morning, before skies clear out Tuesday afternoon.
Expect an afternoon high temp Monday in the mid 80′s under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will see highs in the low 80′s.
Temps climb back into the mid 80′s by the weekend with a chance of showers by Sunday.
