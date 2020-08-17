A showers possible this evening then nice weather ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A weak Alberta Clipper will bring a few spots in the FOX19 NOW viewing area a brief light shower this evening. I cannot rule out a clap or two of thunder but most areas will stay dry and there is NO severe weather in the forecast.
This weak system could cause a few, light isolated showers Tuesday morning then after that is it nice, nice, nice for the Tristate. Not only will temperatures be nice this work week but so will the humidity.
After the chance of a shower tomorrow morning, the next chance of rain is a small one Friday afternoon, a slight chance Saturday afternoon then scattered activity Sunday afternoon and evening.
Are we done with summer? As Andy French would say, “I don’t think so.” Warm to hot and more humid weather returns by Monday next week.