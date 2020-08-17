NKY doctor indicted for writing 257 illegal prescriptions, U.S. Attorney’s Office says

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky physician was indicted by a federal grand jury for 257 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances.
67-year-old Michael Grogan was the owner of Go Beyond Medicine, a medical clinic in Crescent Springs, between Feb. 1, 2018, and Feb. 13, 2019, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky said.
According to the indictment, Grogan unlawfully distributed and dispensed controlled substances “outside the scope of a professional medical practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.”
The indictment goes on to say that he wrote 257 illegal prescriptions for Oxycodone.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA, FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force.
Grogan’s trial date is scheduled for Oct. 26.
If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.