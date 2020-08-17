Ohio’s COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate below 5% for first time since June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - For the first time since late June, Ohio’s COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate is below 5%, according to the state health department.
As of Monday, Ohio’s seven-day average positivity rate is sitting at 4.6%, the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) data shows.
The 5% benchmark is used by the World Health Organization to determine whether a state has the COVID-19 outbreak under control.
The last time Ohio was below that threshold was June 26 when the ODH reported a 4.9% seven-day average positivity rate.
