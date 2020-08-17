Ohio’s COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate below 5% for first time since June

The Ohio Department of Health hasn't reported a percentage this low since late June. (Source: Cuyahoga Community College)
By Jared Goffinet | August 17, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 3:47 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - For the first time since late June, Ohio’s COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate is below 5%, according to the state health department.

As of Monday, Ohio’s seven-day average positivity rate is sitting at 4.6%, the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) data shows.

The 5% benchmark is used by the World Health Organization to determine whether a state has the COVID-19 outbreak under control.

The last time Ohio was below that threshold was June 26 when the ODH reported a 4.9% seven-day average positivity rate.

