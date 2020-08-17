Parents, student athletes rally outside CPS board meeting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public School District athletes and their parents rallied outside a Board of Education meeting Monday evening after fall sports were paused district wide.
The move to delay fall sports came as CPS’s Board of Education chose to delay in-person learning for the first five weeks of the school year.
Dozens of student athletes and their parents held ‘Let us play’ signs outside the meeting to show their frustration.
Lisa Rogers was among them. Her son, a wide receiver and defensive end on the Taft High School football team, has been dreaming playing out his senior season since he was young.
She says CPS student athletes have been practicing hard all summer in the hopes of being able to compete.
“They must come in with a mask,” Rogers said of precautions practiced throughout the summer. “They get their temperatures checked at every practice.”
But now the hard work of Rogers’s son and many others could go unnoticed.
“I just think it’s not right,” Rogers said. “It’s not fair, especially in the state of Ohio with CPS being the only ones being stopped like this.”
Audra Jackson’s son, also a rising senior, plays soccer at Walnut Hills High School.
“It’s always been a parent-child decision if they want to play sports,” Jackson said. “When the board made their decision on the 3rd of August, they took that decision-making ability away from us.
Jackson says she and a few other parents organized the rally.
“We want to stand up for all CPS student athletes to make sure they have a chance to play like other local schools and schools in rural communities,” she explained.
Jackson says the parents are willing to make compromises with the school board to ensure to continuation fo fall sports, such as cutting down on games or only allowing conference play.
