Police chase leads to serious crash near Lawrenceburg High School

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - A high-speed police pursuit resulted in a multi-vehicle crash early Monday evening in Lawrenceburg, In.
At least one person sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to Dearborn County Dispatch.
The crash occurred in the 100 block of Tiger Blvd. near Lawrenceburg High School, dispatch confirms.
Two helicopters were sent to the scene and departed before 6:30 p.m., according to dispatch.
No information was provided on what led to the pursuit, the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.