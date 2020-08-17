Police looking for vehicle connected to triple shooting on Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police hope you can help them find the car connected to a shooting that injured three people late Saturday.
The vehicle is believed to be a red Chevy Impala, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department.
A passenger in the car is the suspected shooter responsible for shooting three people on Gilbert Avenue around 10:45 p.m., CPD said in the release.
None of those victims were critically injured, police said on Sunday.
Anyone with information about this vehicle, the passenger, or the shooting should call Detective Bender or Detective Gleckler at 513-569-86000.
