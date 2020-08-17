Quiet and cooler weather ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As we look at the week ahead, prepare for less humid air and mainly dry afternoons.
After a dry start Monday morning, another weak cool front will push through the region Monday late-day. It will bring a slim chance of a shower late Monday into Tuesday morning.
Expect an afternoon high temp Monday in the mid 80′s under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will see highs in the low 80′s.
Temps climb back into the mid 80′s by the weekend with a chance of showers by Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.